Grey’s Anatomy star reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary who is “delighted” to announce that she and her husband Pete Chatmon are expecting their first child.

The 39-year-old actress announced the wonderful news to her 2.2M Instagram followers on Monday evening. “When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” Kelly excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!” she continued alongside two snaps, one of her holding up a positive pregnancy test and another sweet selfie of herself and Pete, the expectant mum wearing a necklace which said ‘Hot Mama’.

Kelly then went on to talk about the popular pregnancy test brand, Clearblue, and their amazing partner, March of Dimes, who are working to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health.

As Kelly plays one of our favourite characters on the iconic medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, it should come as no surprise that many of her co-stars rushed to comment their congratulations underneath this exciting announcement post.

The official Shondaland Instagram account, who are the production company behind Grey’s Anatomy lead by Grey’s creator Shonda Rimes, sweetly commented, “CONGRATS!!!!!!” followed by, “Sending so much love to you, @petechatmon, and Motown on your growing family!!!!!”

Virgin River’s Martin Henderson, who played Nathan Riggs from seasons 12 to 14 of Grey’s Anatomy wished his former co-star “Congratulations!!!!!” along with April Kepner a.k.a. Sarah Drew who wrote, “I love you guys so much!!!!”

Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo simply commented a stream of applauding hands emojis.