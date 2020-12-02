Great news for Tipperary fans as Lidl launch fab merch range

If you’re a Tipperary GAA fan looking for the perfect apparel to don for the All Ireland semi-final match this Sunday, then we have good news for you!

Earlier this year there was an unprecedented show of people power which saw fans of Lidl flood the retailer’s social media channels to demand that Lidl runners on sale in other countries be brought to Ireland.

Lidl bowed to public demand and arranged for the range to come just in time for Christmas, but now the retailer has made the extraordinary step to bring forward the sales date to ensure Tipperary GAA fans can get their hands on the merchandise, which mirrors the Premier county colours!

Sunday, December 6 is really shaping up to be a ‘Super Sunday’ on all fronts with the iconic blue and yellow branded trainers on sale for €17.99 in all Lidl stores from 9am across the country — plenty of time for fans to get in and back home for kick off at 3.30pm.

Lidl’s range is set to include trendy tees, available in Ladies’ and Men’s sizing (€4.99) and branded sports socks (€2.99) that fashion forward shoppers can sport with the infamous statement trainers when the range hits stores.

Speaking about the decision to bring the sales date forward, Lidl’s Head of Communications & Marketing Aoife Clarke says: “It was a no brainer to bring these items to market sooner than planned when Tipperary triumphed in the Munster final. Tipp fans can now cheer on their team in style this Sunday”

“We hope Mayo fans aren’t too disappointed by the fact we don’t have any merchandise in the green and red of Mayo, this is not an intentional bias on our part and we’d like to extend our best wishes to both sides for the big match!”

“Whether you’re a Tipp fan or maybe you are from Clare, Longford, Roscommon or Wicklow with an eye on the 2021 season….or maybe just a Lidl super fan dying to get your hands on a pair, be ready and waiting at your local Lidl come 9am on Sunday — these will sell out fast!”

Finish the look off with a Lidl Christmas Jumper (€11.99). Available in a range of both men’s and women’s sizes, fashionistas will rejoice as they unwrap the traditional festive design infused with the iconic Lidl colours of blue, yellow and red making it easy to celebrate Christmas in style this year.