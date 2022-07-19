Great Lengths ‘The Mane Event’ is back this Thursday in HOUSE Dublin.

Great Lengths ‘The Mane Event’ is back for the third time on Thursday 18th August from 6-8pm in HOUSE Dublin after The Dublin Horse Show. This best-tressed competition is destined to be the perfect afterparty after Ladies Day. Guests will enjoy bespoke cocktails, delicious treats and the chance to win three amazing prizes on the night.

Top Irish Milliner Margaret O’Connor has once again teamed up with Great Lengths to create a selection of bespoke headpieces which were beautifully styled with stand-out pieces from Rag Revolution’s Spring Summer Collection.

Irish Milliner, Margaret O’Connor

Margaret said, “The Mane event is such a highlight for me personally as I adore the Dublin Horse Show (my father is a big Dublin Horse Show fan). Is there anything better than getting dolled up with a fresh set of hair extensions and a fancy hat? It’s a milliners dream day out. I’m chuffed to be asked to judge the best hat again this year. The last event in 2019 was so much fun, I can’t wait to see the new hats and style on the day.”

Great Lengths ‘The Mane Event’ judges for the evening include milliner Margaret O’Connor, Supermodel, Sophie Anderton and Fashion Stylist, Zeda the Architect.

Entrants to the competition will have the chance to win prizes for the best hat or headpiece, the best overall look and the best hairstyle.

To enter, simply register between 6-7pm in HOUSE. At 7.30pm, Great Lengths VIP and MC, Irish beauty Holly Carpenter, will announce the winners.

Guests can also enjoy specially created Malfy Gin cocktails and a selection of canapés from HOUSE while the judges deliberate. The top 3 ladies on the night will also receive a Great Lengths goodie bag along with the following prizes:

Prizes and categories at Great Lengths – The Mane Event are:

The Mane Event – The best hat/headpiece judged by Margaret O’Connor

€1,000 voucher for Great Lengths

Voucher for an Margaret O’Connor bespoke hat

Overnight & brunch in House Dublin

Top to toe – Best head-to-toe look judged by Zeda

€500 voucher for Great Lengths

Brunch in House Dublin

Best tressed – Hairstyle of the night judged by Sophie Anderton

€500 voucher for Great Lengths

Brunch in House Dublin

Model wears Great Lengths Hair Extensions styled by GLammie Award winning stylist Lynn Knox from Streetlife Hair in Kilkenny. For more information go to www.streetlifehair.ie.

All headpieces by Margaret O’Connor www.margaretoconnor.ie.

All clothing by Rag Revolution www.theragrevolution.com