Great British Bake Off fans left shocked after latest elimination

Fans of Great British Bake Off have shared their reactions to the elimination of the latest contestant.

Last night’s semi-final episode saw Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith decide that it was Gill’s turn to leave the competition.

Now, Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie will be heading into the final round of this year’s baking series.

After the news of Gill’s departure was announced yesterday, fans of GBBO wasted no time in sharing their disappointment that she didn’t make it to the final.

On Instagram, viewers headed to the comments of the latest photo shared to Great British Bake Off’s page that showcased the contestants’ fruit-shaped entremets.

One fan wrote, “Sorry Gill. You were robbed love. You’ve been such a firm favourite”.

“Fuming gill left, she was absolutely perfect for the final”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter admitted, “I loved all 4 of them! Though I was kinda sad that Gill left! Rooted for her! Bring on the final!”.

“Awww, so sad to see Gill leave, and the nicest exit ever. What a lovely human being”, added another viewer.

During the semi-final, Gill, Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie had to create 16 laminated breakfast pastries, which left Dylan struggling.

Later in the show, the bakers had to make a Patisserie classic for the technical challenge. For this task, Georgie was seen having difficulty with her sponge.

Despite their setbacks, Dylan and Georgie, along with Christiaan, did enough in the eyes of Paul and Prue to make it to the final.

After the news of Gill’s departure was announced by Noel, she seemed to take the news well, jokingly commenting, “Quite right too!”.

The Great British Bake Off final airs next Tuesday on Channel 4 at 8pm.