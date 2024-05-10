Graham Norton predicts ‘top 10’ result for Ireland in Eurovision

Graham Norton has been giving his thoughts on this year’s entries for the Eurovision Song Contest, ahead of this weekend’s grand final.

On Saturday night (May 11), 26 countries will compete in host city Malmo, Sweden, to become 2024’s Eurovision champion.

For the first time since 2018, Ireland is a contender in the Eurovision final, as Irish entry Bambie Thug secured a place with their song Doomsday Blue.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s final, BBC commentator Graham Norton has been giving his predictions for the final, including how he thinks his native Ireland will fare.

In an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier today, the 61-year-old was asked about Bambie Thug’s performance.

“It’s like they’ve won already. So they got through and it’s the first time in ages, and actually they’re tipped to do very well. You know, probably top 10, I imagine,” Graham teased.

The broadcaster was then asked if he feels Eurovision is a “very different experience for fans this year”, given the ongoing protests against Israel’s participation in the contest.

“I just got here, so I’m not really aware of that. But I must say coming home last night, the town didn’t seem kind of, you know, to be a big street party,” Graham recalled.

“But in the arena last night, I was there, and it was very much business as usual. You know, the crowds were going wild, big reactions, it felt very much like any other Eurovision once you were in that arena,” he continued.

Graham also noted that he “can’t wait” for the UK’s entry from Olly Alexander. The lead singer of Years And Years will be performing his track Dizzy.

“On telly, it’s so televisual, it’s like watching a music video or something,” Graham detailed.

“I think when people tune into that grand final on Saturday night, they will see the Eurovision they know and love,” he added.

The grand final will be broadcast live from 8pm, and will be available to watch on both RTÉ One and BBC One.