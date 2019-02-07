Graham Norton has launched his very own gin and you need to try it

Arguably Ireland’s favourite West Cork native, Graham Norton has once again joined forces with SuperValu to launch his very own gin, Graham Norton’s Own Irish Gin, which is available exclusively in SuperValu stores nationwide.

Following on from the success of Graham’s award-winning GN Wine range which includes Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, Rosé and Prosecco, the renowned TV presenter has launched his own Irish gin which celebrates the beauty and unique flavours of West Cork.

Partnering with an Irish distillery was very important to Graham and an extensive search led to a distillery near Graham’s West Cork home.

West Cork Distillers have worked with Graham and the team to create the great tasting gin. Distilled and produced using 100 percent Irish grain Graham Norton’s Own Irish Gin draws its flavour from a combination of 12 botanicals including angelica, fuchsia flowers, orris roots, rose hip, basil and liquorice root – all of which contribute to a Gin which is as unique as the man himself.

John Cooney, Off-Licence Trading Manager for SuperValu said: “We’re still seeing a huge demand for gins and gin sales are constantly on the rise so to have one on our shelves, produced by Graham Norton himself is something we’re incredibly excited about. The Gin market is experiencing strong growth in the take home gin category with a 44.5% increase in sales over the last year and we believe that Graham Norton’s new gin will certainly add to those figures.”

He added: “The gin itself is best served simply with Indian Tonic Water, ice and fresh lime to garnish. This ensures the consumer tastes the real essence of this very fine blend. The bottle shape and design really stand out from other gins and I’m confident that consumers will give it a big – Sláinte!”

Graham Norton’s Own Gin (RRP €39) is available exclusively from SuperValu stores now. See www.supervalu.ie for more information.