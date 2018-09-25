GOT iconic Irish filming locations to become tourist attractions

There has been heightened anticipation for the arrival of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Fans have grown obsessed with George R.R. Martin’s fantastical drama series, so when we heard we had to wait nearly two years for the final season, it was heartbreaking.

And what’s not to like?

Dragons, kingdoms, usurpers, powerful queens, wars, sex…and Kit Harington of course.

But to hold us over until we can see his gorgeous face again, the HBO series has announced some exciting news

GOT is currently wrapping up its last season, filming in remote, scenic locations in Northern Ireland and plans to share these iconic sets with the public.

Which means us peasants will be able to visit Winterfell and Westeros, re-enacting some of our favourite moments on the show.

The filming locations will be converted into tourist attractions following the series’ end. So, not only will we be able to see these legendary sites in person, but we will be able to view them in all their GOT glory.

“Each site will exhibit displays of costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials.

“The visitor experience will be enhanced by state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials which will showcase some of the digital wizardry the series is known for”, HBO recently announced.

Does this mean we can fulfil our Khaleesi fantasies and regally ride dragons across the lands? We hope so!

“While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros,” said John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI.

These confirmed locations include Winterfell, Castle Black, and King’s Landing.

I, for one, would love to re-enact the death of snivelling King Geoffrey or witness Tirian’s hilarious antics before he fled his family’s kingdom.

The current opening date is set for sometime next year. So stay tuned for any updates and start getting your favourite costumes for some amazing GOT insta pics.