Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester gives rare update on her two children

Leighton Meester has given a rare insight into her family life!

The Gossip Girl star has been married to The O.C. actor Adam Brody since 2014. The couple have since welcomed two children together – nine-year-old daughter Arlo and a four-year-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2013, continuously keep their family life private from the public eye. However, Leighton has now chosen to share a small glimpse into her life with her two children!

Speaking on Vogue’s ‘Beauty Secrets’ series on YouTube, the 38-year-old addressed how her little ones cope with both of their parents being in the acting industry.

"My kids, they get what we do. They come on location a lot,” she explained.

Leighton then went on to add that the couple’s children are not affected by their life in Hollywood.

"I don't think they're fazed at all. They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has always been a really big benefit for both of us,” she detailed.

Leighton’s adorable update on her family dynamic comes just a few weeks after it was confirmed that she is set to join her husband on screen again.

Netflix recently announced that Leighton has joined the cast of Adam’s latest show, titled Nobody Wants This. The first season of the hit rom-com followed Adam’s character Noah, a newly single rabbi who falls into an unexpected relationship with podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell).

Leighton will now be starring opposite her husband in season two of Nobody Wants This as new character Abby. Netflix has described her role as “Joanne’s nemesis from middle school, who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.”

Nobody Wants This is just the latest occasion where Leighton and Adam have worked together. The pair have previously appeared together in projects such as The Oranges, Single Parents and River Wild.