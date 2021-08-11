Gordon Ramsay’s daughter joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is really heating up as two new stars were just announced this morning.

Drip feeding us this year’s star-studded line-up, BBC have been slowly announcing celebrities taking part in the 2021 series of Strictly for over a week now, with just two more contestants left to go.

The latest celeb to join Strictly’s class of 2021 is Gordon Ramsay’s youngest daughter, 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay, and we can already tell she’s going to be a big contender!

“Ready to rustle up a different kind of Salsa,” BBC wrote on social media today, adding, “Tilly Ramsay plus #Strictly equals a real recipe for success!”

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Gordon is one proud dad as he excitedly reshared this big announcement post to his own Instagram page, writing, “So proud of this one @tillyramsay one of the youngest dancers ever ! good luck darling [heart emoji] @bbcstrictly from CBBC’s Ramsay Bunch to the Strictly Bunch.”

The tenth celebrity to join this year's line-up was English actor and producer Greg Wise, who's also married to movie icon Emma Thompson (Cruella, Nanny McPhee, Love Actually).

This exciting news comes after it was revealed yesterday that sports broadcaster and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker along with soap star Katie McGlynn would also be joining this year’s exciting series.

Other celebs to take part in the 2021 series of Strictly include Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, British broadcaster AJ Odudu, Award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb along with McFly’s very own Tom Fletcher.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about this year’s Strictly line-up!