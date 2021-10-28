Gordon Ramsay addresses radio presenter’s cruel comments about daughter Tilly

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay couldn’t be prouder of his 19-year-old daughter Tilly for standing up for herself after being brutally body shamed on national radio.

Just over a week ago, LBC radio presenter Steve Allen slammed the young Strictly Come Dancing star, saying he was “bored with her” and called her “a chubby little thing”.

Speaking about his daughter’s mature reaction in an Instagram Live, Gordon said, “It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, 'I’m not taking this’”.

“She is 19 years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita.”

“I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that’,” the dad-of-five added.

In a brave and honest Instagram post, Tilly explained that she normally doesn't like to focus on negativity, but “being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far”.

“Steve please feel free to voice your opinions, however, I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative,” she added.

“I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance,” the TV chef candidly wrote.

Since sharing this empowering statement alongside Steve’s hurtful comments, Tilly’s Instagram post has been flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fellow Strictly co-stars alike.