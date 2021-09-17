Goosebumps! Netflix drop the first official trailer for ‘You’ season 3

Get ready You fans — the first official, full-length trailer for You season three just dropped and we’ve got goosebumps!

Our friendly, neighbourhood psychopathic serial killer Joe Goldberg is going to be back on our screens again in just a matter of weeks as a brand new season of You premieres on Netflix this coming October 15.

This time though, Joe is taking on a whole new role — the role of devoted father. That’s right, Joe and Love had a beautiful, innocent little baby together and decided to name him Henry. Does the fact that Joe is now a family man living in the suburbs mean that we can expect the killing sprees to stop though?

Apparently not! Judging from this unnerving trailer, Joe and Love are back at it again, as we see plenty of clips filled with blood, violence and we even get a glimpse of the not-so-happy couple burying what appears to be a dead body while their tiny tot sits idly by, none the wiser.

Last season viewers were left on a major cliffhanger as the end scene hinted at Joe’s next victim, the bookish young woman who lives next door. At the moment it is still unclear who exactly this mystery woman is, but she’s sure to play quite an important role in this upcoming season.

Among some of the beloved returning cast members is Penn Badgely, Victoria Pedretti and Saffron Burrows who plays Dottie, Love’s mother.

However, there are also quite a few new faces to meet this season too. One of the brand new characters being introduced include the likes of Sherry (Shalita Grant), a 'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.

Travis VanWinkle is also joining the cast for season three, as he plays Cary, a wealthy man who invites Joe into his inner circle.

You season three is due to land on our screens this coming October 15, just in time for spooky season. In the meantime, fans can catch up on this eerie series as seasons one and two are available to binge on Netflix now!