We’ve got goosebumps: Here’s your first look at season 3 of The Sinner

Season three of The Sinner won’t return until next year but we are so unbelievably excited for the pending season after watching this teaser trailer.

The trailer features new cast member, Matt Bomer and it looks like we’re in for quite a whirlwind adventure.

Jamie (Matt Bomer) will be going head-to-head with Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose.

Season three opens with a routine investigation of a harrowing car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York.

During the investigation, Ambrose uncovers a crime that leads him to the most horrifying case of his career.

Jamie, who is an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant dad, looks to Ambrose for support after the accident.

The air date has yet to be confirmed but you can expect new episodes of The Sinner in 2020.

Joining Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman include Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) Jessica Hecht (Special) and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black)

Check out the teaser trailer below: