Goosebumps! BBC just released a teaser trailer for Normal People

Sally Rooney’s Normal People was one of the biggest books of 2019. Readers fell hopelessly in love with the story about Marianne and Connell, two young adults who move to Dublin from the West of Ireland.

The pair’s complicated love story is one that gripped bookworms all around the world. Rooney’s novel quickly became a New York Times Bestseller and rightly so.

The heart wrenching book is now being made into a TV series and the BBC just released the first teaser trailer.

The teaser trailer gives viewers a glimpse at Marianne and Connell’s complicated relationship as they share glances in the school corridor and find one another again when they start studying in Trinity College Dublin.

Their tumultuous relationship is bound to grip audiences when the series airs later this year.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Marianne, and Paul Mescal will portray Connell. Normal People is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald. The series will feature 12 episodes, with Abrahamson and McDonald directing six each.

We cannot wait to tune in and see one of our favourite books come to life on screen.