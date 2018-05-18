Good man Philo! Prince Philip WILL attend the royal wedding

Prince Philip's attendance at the royal wedding has been up in the air ever since the 96-year-old underwent a planned hip operation in early April.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said that the Duke of Edinburgh was 'in good spirits' following the surgery, according to the Guardian. He was discharged after 11 days in hospital.

Last week, the 96-year-old was seen in public for the first time since the surgery. Town & Country reports he was photographed in a car at the 75th annual Royal Windsor Horse Show.

This latest appearance sparked hopes that the Queen's husband would be able to make it to the ceremony. Now Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Philip will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, according to People.

We're sure Harry is ecstatic that his grandfather can make it to the big day!

At first, it seemed that the father-of-four may have to miss out on the ceremony, with a Kensington Palace spokesperson telling the Mirror recently that they wouldn't know if he was well enough until 'closer to the time'.

It's good to hear Philip has recovered enough from the surgery to enjoy the festivities.

Health issues have certainly taken their toll when it comes to the attendance of close family members.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, will not make it to the royal wedding because of his own health.

The 73-year-old told TMZ that he was going to have open heart surgery on May 16, preventing him from making it to the ceremony.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan said in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

We wish Thomas a speedy recovery.