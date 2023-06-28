Gogglebox’s Stephen & Daniel speak out after verbal abuse

Stephen Lustig-Webb has spoken out after being on the receiving end of a homophobic verbal attack.

The Gogglebox star is well-known for appearing on Channel 4 screens every week, reacting to TV highlights with his husband Daniel.

However, Stephen has now revealed that the couple are continuing to receive homophobic abuse in their hometown of Brighton.

Taking to his Instagram account earlier today, the 50-year-old shared an image of a Pride rainbow flag.

"Last night Daniel and I were called 'f**king f*ggots' this was on hove sea front!” he detailed in the caption of his post.

Stephen concluded his message by writing: “The fight continues! Be aware be safe! #gay #pride #homophobiastillexists".

Many of the reality star’s followers have since taken to his comments section to express their sadness and disgust at the homophobic abuse.

“It’s pathetic that so many people are obsessed with others’ relationships. They must be utterly miserable in their own lives. Ignore them and be proud,” one fan wrote.

“They picked the wrong town. Come to think of it the wrong decade. Sorry you had to deal with someone elses major character flaws x,” another commented.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you both. Be proud and strong,” a third added.

Stephen has been a star of Gogglebox ever since the series first began in March 2013. He started out the show by appearing with his former partner Chris Ashby-Steed, and was also briefly joined by his mum Pat.

Stephen and Daniel, who are both hairdressers, later tied the knot in 2018 and now appear regularly together on the Gogglebox sofa.

In an interview with OK! earlier this year, Stephen admitted that he initially declined the offer to appear on the hit series.

“I said no originally. I didn’t want to be known for some awful reality show. But they won me around when they said they would pay us,” he teased at the time.