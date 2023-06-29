Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt welcomes birth of first child

Scarlett Moffatt is now a mum!

The former Gogglebox star has announced that she has welcomed her first child.

Scarlett and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Scarlett decided to take to social media to share the heartwarming news. The 32-year-old posted a lovely image of her and Scott with their bundle of joy moments after his arrival to her 2.4M Instagram followers.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

The new mum also revealed the name she and Scott have chosen for their baby boy in the caption of the adorable post.

Moffatt penned, “Jude Xavier Dobinson. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks”.

“Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy”.

She closed off by adding, “I Can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital. You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence”.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

Scarlett and Scott first announced their baby news on February 18. At the time, the expectant parents shared an adorable video of their dog Bonnie wearing a neck scarf that read: “I’m going to be a big sister”. The short clip also showcased the pooch sitting beside a sonogram snap.

“It truly feels like a dream writing this caption,” Scarlett penned. “Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one.”

One month later, Scarlett then confirmed that the pair would be welcoming a baby boy.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

Scarlett and policeman Scott first met over 15 years ago, but the two of them waited until 2019 to enter into a relationship.

On her Instagram stories back in March, the former I'm A Celeb winner opened up about how she and Scott were feeling ahead of their baby boy’s birth.

“Every morning I’m just so excited, and I talk to my little boy and so does Scott,” Scarlett gushed. “It already feels like we’ve got a baby in the house!”

Congratulations to Scarlett and Scott on their new arrival!