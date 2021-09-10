Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford welcomes first child with fiancée Paige

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is now officially a dad as his fiancée Paige Yeomans welcomed the birth of their first child — a bouncing baby boy!

The 26-year-old TV personality shared the exciting news yesterday, as he and his co-stars accepted the award for Best Factual Programme at the National Television Awards.

Speaking to The Mirror while at the event, Pete said that he is certainly “overwhelmed” by this new important role as a father, adding that his son is one “cool lad.”

“It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment,” Pete explained, adding, “He's a cool little lad, takes after his mum not me!”

Joking about his lack of sleep, Pete said, “I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here – got suitcases under my eyes.”

Pete first announced the wonderful news that his fiancée Paige was expecting during an episode of Gogglebox which aired earlier this year.

During the episode Pete shared a photo of their little one’s hospital scan with his sister and co-star Sophie, telling her she was going to be an auntie.

“Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody,” Pete exclaimed, to which Sophie replied, “Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast,” referring to his recent engagement and baby news.

Huge congratulations to both Pete and Paige on the birth of their first bundle of joy — we can’t wait to hear what they’ve decided to name their baby boy!