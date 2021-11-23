Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford shares first wedding snaps

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is absolutely smitten with wife Paige. To celebrate six whole months of being married, the 26-year-old reality star has shared the very first throwback pic from their special day.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Pete shared a stunning wedding photo — the first one he’s shared publicly since tying the knot — showing him and his blushing bride looking absolutely radiant as they walked along the pier, with the waves crashing in the background.

Paige looked stunning in an elegant, white gown, featuring a simple and classy design. Meanwhile, Pete also scrubbed up well, looking dashing as ever in his wedding suit.

“Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_” Pete lovingly wrote in the caption.

Sharing an anniversary tribute of her own, Paige also posted two wedding snaps to her Instagram account, including a lovely sunset shot and another beautiful snap of herself, showing off even more details from her gorgeous gown.

In this shot it appears that Paige’s dress is slightly backless, featuring an oversized bow and dainty buttons to cinch in her waist. Paige completed her bridal look by wearing her brunette locks in luscious curls.

“22.05.21 When your best friend doubles up as the best husband,” Paige sweetly wrote in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long until many of Pete’s Gogglebox co-stars rushed to the comment section to offer their own congratulations, including Pete’s sister, Sophie.

“Can’t believe how quick it’s gone. Second best day ever (after Jimmy’s birthday of course). Love you both,” Sophie gushed, referring to Pete and Paige’s baby boy who was born earlier this year.

“Aww cuties [heart emojis] Happy 6 month anniversary you two xx,” Gogglebox star Izzy Warner sweetly commented.

“Congrats mate,” Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr. wrote in the comments.