Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for brand new cast members

If you consider yourself queen of the couch and master of the TV remote, then this could be the ideal opportunity for you!

Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for some brand new cast members to take part in the upcoming season of this wholesome reality show.

Announcing the casting call, Virgin Media revealed that Gogglebox Ireland will be back on our screens this autumn, with a brand new series featuring a few new faces.

In order to switch things up a bit and offer some fresh new hot-takes, they want to hear from Ireland’s most opinionated telly watchers.

“The team behind the show that gives you a rundown of the most weird and wonderful telly from the last seven days are looking to hear from fathers and sons, brothers and sisters and even sports fanatics who just can’t get enough of what’s on the box.”

“So if you know your Marty McFlys from your Marty Morrisseys and are just as gripped by the ‘Bake Off’ as you are by ‘The Sunday Game,’ then you might just find yourself joining the nation’s funniest TV fans,” the announcement read.

So if you think you have what it takes, then feel free to get in touch by emailing casting@kiteentertainment.com. Good luck!