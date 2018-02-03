Goals: Vogue Williams shows off her STUNNING engagement ring

Picture via Instagram

Spencer Matthews popped the question recently, and luckily for him, Vogue Williams said yes.

Of course, hearing this thrilling news we all had one thing on our mind: what does the ring look like?

The Dancing with the Stars contestant didn't disappoint, sharing a snap of her GORGEOUS rock with her 232K Insta followers.

A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

The 32-year-old also shared that Spencer designed the ring himself, saying: 'You've found your calling in life, I want you designing all of my jewellery from now on.'.

'My friend Neil @duttsonrocks and I really enjoyed the journey of making this beautiful ring for my fiancée @voguewilliams… I loved designing it and believe it suits her perfectly,' Spencer wrote on his Instagram.

'The countless trips to the workshop in Hatton Garden became worth it the moment she said yes!'

His involvement designing the ring paid off – it's just beautiful.

We can't wait to hear more about the wedding itself, too.

It's sure to be a star-studded event, especially considering that Pippa Middleton is Spencer's sister-in-law.