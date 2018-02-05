Go go go! The Penneys hair and beauty pop-up salon opens today

Beauty fans, listen up!

Today is the day Penneys will launch its highly anticipation hair and beauty salon, PS…Glissed.

Located at the retailer's Mary Street branch, the pop-up salon offers customers an array of hair and beauty treatments at seriously competitive prices.

The makeup section offers full makeup looks using PS…Pro products for as little as €5.00, and that's including lashes.

There are a number of signature makeup styles to choose from, from natural to all out glam, ranging in price from €5.00 to €20.00.

Dry hair styles will set you back just €15.00, and with five killer styles on offer, you're sure to find something to suit every occasion.

Pop down to the Mary Street location today between 8.30an and 8.00pm to check it out for yourself, or better yet, avail of one of the salon's walk-in appointments and indulge yourself in an impromptu pamper session.

To make an inquiry, simply contact (01) 5240053 or log onto psbeauty.glissed.com.