Gluten free fudgy brownies recipe from new book ‘Baking from the Heart’

This recipe is taken from the wonderful new gluten free baking book "Baking from the Heart" by Soraya Quigley also known as Cozebakes. It's a wonderful collection of gluten free recipes for coeliacs or those with a gluten intolerance. That said, the recipes are all so well thought out and perfected that the anyone would enjoy these recipes. This is a wonderful gift for the baker in your life.

These gluten free chocolate brownies are really delicious, you would not know the difference at all (I promise) and have a nice soft centre with the added bonus of chocolate drops for something extra squidgy. Warning : these are addictive and I take no responsibility at all for their deliciousness!

If you want to make this recipe a dairy free one too, then replace the margarine/butter with a dairy free spread or plant based spread.

The recipe calls for an 18cm x 27cm shallow baking tin. I used one of the Lakeland disposable foil trays so I only lined it with parchment but if you’re using a baking tin, you need to grease and line it. If you leave the parchment so there’s a little over the edge of the tin, it lifts out easily.

Gluten free brownies

Preheat the oven to 180C or 160C fan, Gas 4.

Ingredients:

225g margarine or butter (dairy free if needed)

100g caster sugar

100g brown sugar (recipe says 300g but I like to reduce if I can and this can take it)

3 large eggs, beaten

1 + 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

120g wheat & gluten free plain flour (I use Dove’s Farm)

1 tsp xanthan gum

1/2 tsp salt

75g cocoa powder

100g good quality chocolate drops or chunks (dairy free if needed)

Method:

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Gradually add the beaten eggs and vanilla extract on a slower speed mixing well between each addition.

Fold in the sifted flour, xanthan gum, salt and cocoa powder until a metal spoon until it’s all well combined. Stir in three quarters of the chocolate drops/chunks.

Spoon the mix into the prepared baking tin and level off. Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate drops over the top of the mixture.

Bake for 40/43 minutes. Check the brownies and put a skewer into the middle. They are ready when the skewer comes out a little tacky. Don’t overcook them as they won’t by fudgy and brownies will always firm up as they cool.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin. Once cooled, lift out and cut into squares.