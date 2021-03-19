"Gluten-Free Baking From the Heart" scone recipe will make your Friday

You guys, we just found the most stunning scone recipe that is absolutely perfect for your lunch hour cravings. Check out this extract from Soraya Quigley’s upcoming cookbook, ‘Gluten-Free Baking From the Heart’, available to buy here – trust us, this recipe is going to make your Friday.

Soraya says: ‘Everyone loves scones but which way do you lean when choosing one? It’s always tempting to go for the sweet option but my heart lies firmly in the savoury scone camp. A beautifully flavoured savoury scone can be the just the perfect component of a relaxing afternoon tea, a light lunch with friends or a delicious pick me up when needed.

‘I’ve taken my very successful Fluffiest Scone Recipe from Gluten Free Baking from the Heart Book and adapted it to make a perfectly delicious savoury result. This recipe has all that is wonderful about Irish produce. The blend of rich, sweet, caramelised onion works so well with a lovely mature Irish cheddar. Make your own caramelised onion; it’s quick and easy and you get to keep the remainder in a jar to dress up sandwiches, wraps or a panini. The uses are endless, and you know exactly what ingredients are used.’

Caramelised Onion Ingredients

1kg onions

2 tbsp olive oil

25g butter

1 tbsp brown sugar

Peel and slice the onions, if you have a food processor, all the better.

Put the oil and butter into a frying pan, add the sliced onions, cover and cook over a medium high heat, stirring occasionally, for 25–35 minutes. The onions will soften and become brown.

Remove the lid, stir in the sugar and cook for a further 2 minutes then remove from the heat, cover and set aside.

Gluten Free Scone Ingredients

115g gluten free self-raising flour

115g rice flour

2 tsp gluten free baking powder

1 1/2 tsp xanthan gum

75g cold butter, cubed

200ml buttermilk

180g mature cheddar cheese, grated

4 tablespoons of caramelised onion relish

1 egg, beaten

Poppy seeds

Preheat oven to 200C, or Fan oven to 220C and line a baking tray with parchment.

In a large bowl, sift the two flours, baking powder and xanthan gum.

Add the cubes of cold butter into the flour mixture and using the tips of your fingertips, or a pastry cutter, blend until you have what resembles large breadcrumbs. Add in the grated cheddar cheese and mix it through.

Pour the buttermilk in small quantities into the flour and butter mixture and mix well. I use a palette knife to bring it together. When it’s almost all together and just about to form a dough, add the caramelised onion relish and mix it through. Continue until you can bring it together into a firm dough. You should use almost all the buttermilk and probably have a little left. The dough will be a little sticky because of the caramelised onion.

Lightly flour your worktop and turn out the dough. Knead gently until smooth. Just a few turns. Don’t overwork the dough or your scones will be tough. Shape the dough with your hands into a circle about 6cm in height and cut out the scones. Gather the off cuts and bring together. Keep cutting out till all the dough is used up. You should get 6/7 decent sized scones.

Place the scones on a lined baking tray with a bit of space between them. Brush the tops well with beaten egg to get a lovely golden colour and sprinkle some poppy seeds over the top of each scone.

Bake in the centre of the oven for between 17 – 20 minutes depending on the size of your scones.

Just check with a skewer inserted into the centre and the base should be firm. You might see a little bit of a residue on the skewer and that’s fine as the scones will continue to bake when removed from the oven and they will firm up.

The smell is just so good when you make these scones! Enjoy them on their own, with soup or a salad. They freeze well and just let them defrost at room temperature. You can give them a quick blast in the microwave or a few minutes in a low oven to heat them up.

Check out www.cozebakes.com for more information on Soraya’s gorgeous cookbook, out now!