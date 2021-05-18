Glowing! Binky Felstead shows off her 37-week baby bump

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is about to become a mum-of-two, with her due date just around the corner. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 30-year-old mum shared gorgeous photos of herself, showing off her 37-week baby bump.

“SECONDS after the heavens opened!!” Binky explained in the caption, referring to the very temperamental weather we’ve been having lately.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been SO confused about the weather … what the F is going on?! Anyone else having to pack about 3 outfit changes when they head out?” the expectant mum jokingly added.

In the photos, Binky is wearing a stunning floral maxi dress and is seen enjoying a pocket of sunshine in her garden, twirling and beaming at the camera, with her growing bump clearly in view.

Binky, already a loving mum to three-year-old daughter, India, whom she shares with ex, Josh Patterson, announced the wonderful news that she was expecting baby number two back in December.

The 30-year-old mum wrote, “BIG SISTER ALERT!!!,” alongside a stunning photo of herself and fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton, with little India out in front, proudly holding up her baby brother’s scan.

“We are so thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021! India gets her new title of ‘Big Sister’… which she’s already very proud of!” she added.

Just one week later the happy family decided to share the gender of their little one, by doing a ‘balloon pop’ gender reveal. After quite a lot of struggling, Binky eventually managed to break into the balloon with the help of a large kitchen knife, revealing a burst of blue confetti, meaning she was having a bouncing baby boy.

This new arrival is particularly special for the couple, since Binky revealed this past autumn that she experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage when she was 12-weeks pregnant.

“Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me,” the mum explained in a lengthy Instagram post this past October, in light of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Nearly there now, Binky shared an adorable photo of her new baby's scan last week as she reached the 36-week mark. "Can just about make out his little face, even though he was pushed up against my tummy again! Not long now buddy!!" she excitedly wrote.