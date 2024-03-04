Glow-up this Spring with these cost saving promotions on laser, injectables & more

Thérapie Clinic, Europe’s number one medical aesthetics and laser clinic, has launched its Spring Mega Sale with unbeatable offers for new and loyal customers alike. Thérapie Clinic first opened 20 years ago and since then has gone on to become the industry leader in medical aesthetics and laser treatments, not only in Ireland but becoming the number one provider in Europe. The Irish owned business brings the best global treatments to Irish customers and this spring is no exception, with offers on incredible treatments that make a difference to people’s lives. Current promotions include:

There is up to 65% off body treatments this spring at Thérapie Clinic, including the fat-freezing Coolsculpting®, and the fat reducing and toning treatment EMSCULPT®. Offers are also available on the recently launched EMSELLA®, a breakthrough treatment for anyone suffering from pelvic floor weakness. Through innovative technology that revolutionizes pelvic health, EMSELLA® has helped thousands of people reclaim their confidence. Factors such as childbirth and age can cause the pelvic floor muscles to weaken. This leads to stress incontinence, urine leaking, uncontrollable bladder and intimate issues. EMSELLA® is a quick, pain-free and non-invasive treatment that strengthens the pelvic floor allowing clients at Thérapie Clinic to reclaim their body and improve quality of life. Thérapie Clinic is offering this groundbreaking treatment from as little as €99 per session, ordinarily priced at €250 per session, and when a customer commits to a course, they can receive the first session for free.

Laser Hair Removal at Thérapie Clinic offers the opportunity to permanently reduce unwanted hair with Cynosure’s Elite iQ. The exclusive next-generation medical grade laser machines with integrated cooling systems that enhance client comfort and help protect skin, suits all skin types, unlike many other inferior machines on the market today. As Europe’s No.1 Laser Hair Removal clinic, Thérapie Clinic has unmatched expertise and provides over 150,000 treatments a month. Clients can enjoy a whopping 70% off on selected areas. Prices (depending on the area of treatment) start from as little as €14.95 per session, and can be paid for by the session.

Injectables at Thérapie Clinic have never been more accessible. Anti-wrinkle injections are administered in precise doses to targeted areas on the face by the expert Doctor-led team at Thérapie Clinic. Anti-wrinkle injections function by blocking the signals between the nerves and muscles. This induces muscle relaxation, thereby preventing the formation of new static lines and diminishing the appearance of current static and dynamic lines. The result is a fresh, youthful and most importantly, a naturally enhanced appearance. Customers can receive injectable treatments for an instant refresh from as little as €149 for one area or get three areas for the price of two from just €215 – T&C’s apply. For the first time ever, customers can also get 3 for 2 on Dermal Fillers, which are a non-invasive, non-surgical way to create a youthful appearance by lifting and plumping cheeks, lips, and jawline.

Customers can avail of advanced skin treatments with up to 50% off to combat skin issues such as large pores, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring and more. One of the innovative treatments available is Potenza™️, the non-surgical facelift which takes radiofrequency (RF) microneedling to new levels. By harnessing cutting-edge dual technologies, Potenza™ treatments elevate RF microneedling with remarkable results that lift, tighten and renew skin at a cellular level. As collagen and elastin continue to regenerate for several weeks post-treatment, the skin’s structure improves over time, minimising fine lines and wrinkles, shrinking pores, reducing scars and creating smoother, firmer and more radiant skin. Customers can enjoy the incredible results driven treatment starting at just €299 instead of the usual €600.

The Spring Mega Sale at Thérapie Clinic is available for a limited time only, T&C’s apply. For more information about Thérapie Clinic and its array of industry leading treatments, please visit www.therapieclinic.com. For news about the latest treatments and promotions available, clients are encouraged to follow on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.