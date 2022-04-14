Glenda Gilson & 2FM’s Laura Fox stun at Polished London launch party

Glenda Gilson looked fabulous as she stepped out at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin for Polished London’s launch party.

With a sparkly silver number that cut off above the knee and strappy heels to match, the television presenter was dressed to impress. She was glowing with a soft glam make-up look and left her gorgeous locks, that were loosely curled, down.

The mum-of-two was joined at the event by RTÉ 2FM radio presenter Laura Fox as well as Lynn Kelly and Grace O’ Mahony. Fox also looked beautiful in a dazzling silver jumpsuit with spaghetti straps that had a glitzy belt to match.

The women posed in front of a stunning water feature named ‘Continuum’, created by Linda Brinker which was inspired by the concept of ‘inner motion’.

The girls were at the launch party to celebrate the launch of Polished London’s newest innovative addition to their range, the Aqua XP Water Flosser, which infuses design, technology, performance & luxury into dental care.

The oral and dental care brand are adding this new product to their Sonix XP Range to allow you to have that fresh dentist clean from the comfort of your own home!

Polished London is a celeb favourite with stars like Joe Swash, Michelle Heaton, Louise McDonnell and Saffron Thompson all being fans of the company.

The flosser was designed to ensure even the smallest particles of bacteria are removed from between the teeth and below the gum line. It is not as abrasive as regular floss so is less likely to irritate your gums.

Flossing is essential for good dental hygiene and Polished London have made it so much quicker and easier with the Aqua XP Water Flosser. With three different modes: regular, soft and pulse, and three different nozzles: standard, periodontal and tongue cleaning, your oral care will be top notch!

The flosser has a sleek and aesthetically pleasing look so will be a great addition to your bathroom.

Polished London is a vegan, cruelty free and PETA approved brand. The RRP of the Aqua XP Water Flosser is €70 and is available online via www.polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide.

If our smiles end up looking half as nice as Glenda’s, sign us up!