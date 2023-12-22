Glee’s Darren Criss shares hilarious pregnancy reveal for second child

The Glee family is growing once again!

One of the show’s stars, Darren Criss, has announced that he and his wife Mia Swier are expecting their second child together.

Darren, who is best known for playing Blaine Anderson in the hit musical drama, is already a dad to one-year-old daughter Bluesy.

Darren took to social media last night to share the wonderful news. On his Instagram, the 36-year-old chose to announce it in a hilarious way, by photoshopping the family-of-three’s faces onto the movie poster for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

On the poster, Darren also subtly included a snap of two of Mia’s positive pregnancy tests.

“And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop,” the expectant dad teased in his caption.

Following the couple’s exciting news, many fans have since been taking to Darren’s comments section to congratulate him.

“Congrats to you all! Awww another baby Criss on the way! Bluesy is going to be a fantastic big sister!” one fan replied.

“There couldn't have been a better gift for Christmas,” another penned.

“Omg what an announcement,” a third fan exclaimed.

Darren and Mia first met all the way back in 2006 through mutual friends. However, it wasn’t until the summer of 2010 that the pair decided to start dating.

In January 2018, the couple confirmed that they were now engaged, after being together for almost 8 years. In February of the following year, Darren and Mia tied the knot during a glamorous four-day celebration with their loved ones.

After announcing their pregnancy with their first child back in October 2021, Darren and Mia became parents for the first time last April with the birth of their daughter Bluesy.

"M & D made some sweet music," the proud dad posted on Instagram at the time, alongside an adorable photo of the couple cradling their newborn in hospital.