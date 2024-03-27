Glee star Lea Michele announces pregnancy with second child

Lea Michele is preparing to be a mum-of-two!

The Glee star has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich. The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son Ever.

Lea, who is best known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit musical series, took to social media earlier today to share her wonderful news.

On her Instagram page, the 37-year-old posted three stunning snaps of herself cradling her bare baby bump.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she penned in her caption, alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Following her exciting pregnancy news, many Glee fans have since been taking to the comments section of Lea’s post to express their joy.

“Oh my goodness what fantastic news!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Over the moon for you!!! Congratulations,” another replied.

“Omg congratulations Lea!” a third fan added.

Lea and her husband Zandy first met at a mutual friend’s wedding in December 2015. However, the pair were not romantically linked until July 2017.

The couple officially got engaged in April 2018. Less than a year later, Lea and Zandy tied the knot at an intimate, romantic ceremony in California in March 2019.

The pair later went on to become parents for the first time, when their son Ever was born in August 2020.

In March of last year, Lea’s firstborn became seriously unwell and was admitted to hospital. At the time, the actress was performing as the lead role in Funny Girl on Broadway, and subsequently had to pull out of performances.

On March 22, she stated on Instagram: “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Although Lea never disclosed Ever’s health issue, she confirmed to People in the following month: “Ever’s doing good. He’s doing well. We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he’s doing well, thank God, and healthy."