Gladiator II trailer unveils first look at Paul Mescal in lead role

We finally have a trailer for Gladiator II!

Production on the highly-anticipated sequel first began in May 2023, with Normal People’s breakout star Paul Mescal in the lead role.

Now, ahead of its release in cinemas later this year, fans have finally been treated to the long-awaited trailer for Gladiator II:

Gladiator II takes place more than 20 years after the events of the Russell Crowe film from 2000. The film will see grown-up Lucius returning to Rome as a gladiator, where he makes new enemies and reunites with his mother.

Alongside Paul Mescal in the role of Lucius, The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal has also been cast as Marcus Acacius, a Roman general who trained under Maximus. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a "power broker" who keeps a stable of gladiators.

Rounding out the cast will be Connie Nielsen, who is reprising her role as Lucius’ mother Lucilla. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Caracalla, while Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will portray Emperor Gata.

Following the trailer’s release, many fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“This is going to be the movie of the year!!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Omg!!! THIS CAST!!!!!! This looks well worth the wait!!!” another exclaimed.

“Joseph Quinn and Paul Mescal are becoming movie stars,” a third fan praised.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Paul Mescal recently admitted that he was offered the part after just one 30 minute chat with director Ridley Scott.

“I wanted to get a flavour from him about what the story was going to be about, so we spent about 15 minutes talking about that, and then we spent another 10 minutes talking about the sport that I played growing up — Gaelic football,” he recalled.

“My nose is kind of Roman, so it’s useful in this context. The nose that I absolutely hated when I was in secondary school — and used to get ribbed for — became very, very useful when Ridley needed somebody to be in Gladiator II,” he added.

Gladiator II will be released in cinemas on November 22.