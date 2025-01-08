GK Barry & Richard Coles share behind-the-scenes insight into I’m A Celeb

GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have been sharing a behind-the-scenes insight into their jungle experience!

Podcaster Grace and writer Richard struck up an unlikely friendship at the end of last year, when they starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! together. Grace finished the series in fifth place, while Richard made it to third place.

A month after leaving the jungle, the duo have now been reflecting on their time on I’m A Celeb.

On the latest episode of her podcast Saving Grace, which is due to be released later today, Grace quizzed Reverend Richard on one particular night in the jungle.

“You know that night that we all had one glass of wine before I was voted off?” Grace asked, before Richard replied slyly: “You mean two glasses of wine?”

The 62-year-old then went on to reveal how he managed to get an extra glass of wine from the show’s producers.

“I got two for continuity reasons. Did I tell you my plan? So, I necked the first one, then I thought, ‘They’re going to have to give me another one for continuity.’ And they did,” Richard teased.

“You are so smart,” Grace gasped in response, before Richard added: “Just crafty.”

“I’m fuming you didn’t share that plan with me, but I was p**sed as a fart. I fell over on the way to medical. [I had] white wine, because the prosecco at the Jungle Arms didn’t hit,” Grace explained.

The pair’s admission comes as Richard recently hinted that he hopes to team up with Grace again in the near future. Speaking on today’s episode of Lorraine, he detailed the duo’s plans.

"We are going to do something together, We're actually having a meeting. Later today, and we're going to see. I'm taking her to the opera!" he exclaimed.

"We're going to explore our worlds, so I'm taking her to the opera and she's taking me to, shall we say, a spa day with some intimate grooming,” Richard joked.