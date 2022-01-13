Give your face an uplift with a much talked about Hydrafacial

HydraFacial is so much more than just another facial. It’s an experience. A pleasure. A feeling. And a confidence booster. It focuses on the Dr. Emma Clinics philosophy of ‘Skin Health for Life’. But, it’s also about much more than just great looking, healthy skin. When our skin looks good and feels good, we feel good too.

Dr. Emma Cunningham

HydraFacial uses advanced, patented vortex technology to deeply cleanse the skin and effectively deliver botanical ingredients. These contain nutrients such as hyaluronic acid, horse chestnut seed extract, red algae extract, copper, zinc and magnesium peptides – all delivered to where they are needed most.

In addition, HydraFacial also delivers powerful antioxidants to counteract damage by free radicals. These free radicals can come from pollution, sun and stress and can degrade the skin and accelerate the ageing process. For long-term healthy skin and a glowing complexion Dr. Emma Clinics recommend the Hydrafacial as the treatment of the month.

Conditions which HydraFacial is effective in treating include:

Ageing

Pigmentation

Acne and congestion

The HydraFacial at Dr. Emma's Clincs costs €155 – for more visit Dr. Emma Clinics here.