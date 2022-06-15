Give your dad the gift of healthy skin this Father’s Day.

This Father’s Day, why not gift your loved one the gift of healthy skin? The concept of skincare has yet to be introduced into the self-care routine of many men – which for many men, currently is likely to consist solely of shower gel. That’s why we have put together a very straightforward, yet effective, skincare routine for men that would make the Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving, for any last-minute online gift guides your team may be working on!

Step 1 – CLEANSE

The first step to any skincare routine should always be cleansing the skin. Throughout the day, our skin builds up dead skin cells, oil, sweat and other environmental impurities that tend to linger on the surface of the skin and can cause breakouts, dullness, dryness. Cleansing is a vital step for the daily maintenance of your skin, as it helps to remove this build-up of impurities, thereby unclogging pores and preventing breakouts.

The widely loved CeraVe Cream to Foam Cleanser (RRP: €13.50) is a great option for men as it is a one-step foaming cream cleanser that removes dirt from the skin without stripping the skin barrier. It’s also perfect for use in the shower. This cleanser is formulated with 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, leaving the skin feeling soft, fresh and hydrated after every use.

Step 2 – SERUM

Once the skin is freshly cleansed, a serum of choice should be applied, and while there are so many to choose from, Vichy’s Mineral 89 Serum (RRP: €25/50ml) makes the perfect all-rounder addition to this gift.

Suitable for all skin types, this serum offers up to 24hr hydration and works to plump the skin and strengthen the skin barrier, to protect it from the impact of daily aggressors such as pollution. It’s the perfect step to be added in every skin care routine for up to 24-hour hydration and one that men are sure to love! P.S. It’s loved by Bridgerton Star Jonathon Bailey “it’s like a drink of water for your skin”

Step 3 – MOISTURISE

No matter the skin type, moisturiser is a great product to incorporate into a skincare routine to help the skin stay hydrated throughout the day. Moisturisers help to replenish the moisture that was lost during the process of cleansing, while also strengthening the skin barrier.

One moisturiser that is great for this and suitable for all skin types is La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Dermallergo Soothing Cream (RRP: €19.50). This minimalist, hypoallergenic formula is clinically proven to hydrate the skin and reduce signs of sensitivity. It reinforces and protects the skin barrier in just 1 hour and provides up to 48-hour hydration. It’s also fragrance free, perfect for dads.

Step 4 – SPF

Applying SPF as the last step in your skincare routine is an absolute must, and yet many men consistently skip this all-important step. It’s essential to apply a broad-spectrum SPF all year round to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, as well as premature ageing, and with the summer weather fast approaching it’s important that men, women and kids alike get serious about applying their SPF daily.

A no-fuss sunscreen perfect for a Father’s Day gift is the La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50 (RRP: €19.50). This best-selling ultra-light SPF is formulated with La Roche-Posay's newest filter Mexoryl 400, providing unprecedented protection against the rays that can cause the visible signs of premature ageing. It’s widely loved due to its invisible, light weight texture that is water, sweat and sand resistant – the perfect finisher to your Father’s Day skincare gift.

All mentioned products are available from McCabes Pharmacy in Dundrum Town Centre, pharmacies nationwide, in store and online.