Give the gift of wellness this Christmas

Christmas is such a busy time of year. Whether you’re rushing around buying presents for loved ones, doing the big Christmas food shop or stressing over making sure you get around to visiting all of your friends and family before the big day. We often forget to take a moment for ourselves and breathe. Since our Christmas is always filled with this hecticness, we know our loved ones will be the same. That’s why giving the gift of calm and wellness is such a fantastic idea.

Wellness is seen as taking the time to make sure we are the best versions of ourselves emotionally, physically and mentally in order to avoid burning out. Sharing the opportunity of wellness with someone we love is so wonderful as it ensures they have what they need to take the time for their own selfcare. Either with a relaxing bubble bath, some good quality skincare or even lighting a candle, taking the time to check on your wellbeing is so important. That’s why we’ve made this fabulous gift guide of wellbeing presents that anyone would love to see wrapped under their Christmas tree this year to help them find their inner zen.

JSHealth Winter Wellness Kit

This thoughtful kit will help the recipient find balance during the holiday season with this ultimate collection of formulas designed to give their body some extra love, care and support from the inside-out. This kit contains:

IMMUNE+ 60s: The high-strength formula is designed to support the immune system and help fight common colds and flus with specific doses of science-backed ingredients.

VITAMIN D+ 60s: The sunshine vitamin! A premium vegan Vitamin D formula to support bone health, heart health and wellbeing.

AM+ 30s: A powerful synergy of adaptogenic herbs and nutrients to support energy levels plus supports mental function and stamina. One in the morning will have you feeling ready to take on the day!

Buy here.

Nuasan’s Ultimate Gift Set – RRP €169.95

Galway-based Nuasan, a range of beautifully natural, scientifically-proven and 100% sustainable body care products designed to keep active skin fresh and healthy, have extended their range of gorgeous giftsets for Christmas 2022. The Ultimate Giftset includes Nuasan’s Active CBD Muscle Gel, Body Wash, Foot Spray, Moisturiser and Body Wipes which are enriched with natural ingredients such as magnesium and arnica as well as pure plant extracts, including amyris, eucalyptus, cinnamon, chili, peppermint and cassia. The beautiful gift box also includes Nuasan fitness bands, microfiber sports towel, cork massage ball, neck buff and beanie – a treat for any active person in the months ahead and can be purchased here

Max Benjamin 3-Wick Candles – RRP €40

Surely there is no better way than to signal wellbeing and relaxing to take a moment than lighting a candle? Any why not make the choice to buy an Irish candle this year from boutique brand Max Benjamin? Their newly available 3-wick candle range is available in scents such as Acqua Viva, French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger. The large candle has been designed to burn down perfectly with the 3-wicks working in tandem to create a surge of scent in any space. Buy here.

The Head Plan Daily Drench Sunrise Bottle – RRP €16

The Head Plan’s pop-up store has returned with an incredible range of inspirational gifts to help your loved ones stay motivated, focused and driven to achieve their goals. We can’t imagine anyone who wouldn’t want Daily Drench Sunrise Bottle, especially for the new year! Available to purchase from The Head Plan’s pop-up store Dundrum Town Centre.

Bose Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – RRP €189.99 from Currys

If that special person in your life loves running, the gym or even just long walks, these Bose earbuds are perfect for them. They are expressly made for use during sport activities – they won’t hurt your ears and comfortably stay in place, no matter how much you jump around. They are also water resistance which means you don't have to worry if you get caught in the rain. They have super simple touch controls and come with a handy charging case. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Annutri’s Grow It Christmas Gift Set – RRP €122

Give the gift of gorgeous hair and a healthy scalp this Christmas with award-winning haircare and skincare brand Annutri’s Grow It Christmas Gift Set. Complete with a bottle of their sumptuous Scalp Oil – the latest addition to the Annutri family, a month’s supply of their acclaimed supplements and a microfibre towel, this handy trio provides everything the recipient will need to grow long, strong, healthy hair from the inside out. The Scalp Oil’s dreamy, luxurious scent contains notes of lavender, rose geranium, bergamot, sweet orange, frankincense and juniper berry to aid with stress relief, sleep and relaxation, and the Grow It supplement contains a premium blend of vitamins and minerals formulated to promote shiny, voluminous hair growth. Reduce frizz and hair breakage with the beautifully soft, lightweight microfibre towel, you can squeeze, pat or gently rub your hair dry without the unnecessary damage from your regular bath towel. Buy here.

Spotlight Oral Care Gift For Her – RRP €49

When searching how to feel good, perfecting your smile is an easy win with this Spotlight Oral Care Gift For Her. The gift set contains everything you need to uncover your greatest smile yet. The Gift For Her contains Teeth Whitening Strips x 28, Teeth Whitening Pen, Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Bamboo Toothbrush, Hydrogel Lip Mask & White Jade facial roller. Exclusively available in your local pharmacy.

Emsella at Akina.ie (course of six treatments) – €1,800

When it comes to female well-being, one of the biggest burden’s women endure is that of weak pelvic floors and urinary incontinence. One of Ireland’s most recognisable and trusted names in skincare and beauty, Eavanna Breen, introduced the breakthrough, non-invasive treatment for urinary incontinence, the Emsella chair, to her Dublin 2 clinic this year. The chair works by providing an intense workout to the pelvic floor area through electromagnetic pulses. A single session brings 11,000 pelvic floor muscle contractions, and after several treatments, essentially brings issues of urinary incontinence to an end. Visit Akina.ie to enquire, the team will be delighted to chat you through all details.

Nylah’s Naturals Cleansing Oil Sea Buckthorn + Fragonia & Lip Balm Gift Set – RRP £44.60 GBP

Vaginal dryness is one of the most common intimate issues. This ultimate wellness set from Nylah’s Naturals is perfect for gentle intimate care. The Cleansing + Moisturising Oil with Sea Buckthorn + Fragonia leaves your vulva clean, moisturised and protected thanks to sea buckthorn, renowned for its healing and moisturising properties. The refreshing and emotionally balancing scent comes from fragonia essential oil which provides natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The set also includes the Lip Intimate Care Lip Balm that gently moisturises, soothes and protects the vulva. Buy here.

Solace – Life, loss and the healing power of nature by Catherine Drea

If a loved one in your life has had a tough year then this book is the perfect starting point for their well-being journey. A beautifully written debut from Waterford’s Catherine Drea, looking at the solace and peace that can be found when we engage with the natural world around us. Writer and photographer Drea explores the solace to be found in nature and creativity. She reflects on loss, the cycle of life and the healing power of family and community. She muses on the joy of finding a place to call home, the escape that travel brings and the exhilaration of plunging into our waters – all the while embracing the therapeutic power of observing the ordinary and the everyday. With the passing seasons, her camera captures fleeting moments in nature – the light and lie of the land, with its precious wildlife: sentinel robins, elusive Irish hares and serene swans. Buy here.

Revive Active Wellbeing Essentials Starter Kit – RRP €49.95, now €39.95

Ireland’s number #1 super supplement company, Revive Active, has launched a new, Wellbeing Essentials Starter Kit, just in time for Christmas. It’s the perfect gift for yourself or the well-being and health enthusiast in your life. This gift set contains three powerful seven-day supplements in a giftable box. Revive Active, Mastermind, and Beauty Complex will keep you energised and beautiful – everything you need to get you prepped for the party season. Available now to buy from health food stores, pharmacies nationwide and www.reviveactive.com

Garnier Self Care Collection – RRP €18

The gift of wellbeing can often just mean encouraging the gift recipient to take a moment for themselves and what better way to do that than to pamper the skin with this Garnier Sheet Masks Self-Care Collection. It features a collection of five face and eye masks and each mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid and natural plant extracts to help plump skin with moisture and boost radiance. Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Peachylean High Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets – €65.00/£57.00

There’s nothing better than feeling like you are wearing the most comfortable gear when you embark on a well-being exercise journey. Whether it’s walking or yoga, or a spinning class or pilates, feeling good in your skin is the start of the journey. The Peachylean full-length leggings are high waisted for extra comfort and made with high compression to ensure you feel snug from waist down to hem. These leggings are suitable for all types of workouts and activities and can even be worn as fun and comfortable casual wear.

Peachylean Sports Bra – €34.99/£31.00

Add the Peachylean Sports Bra too for extra comfort – it’s made of extremely high-quality material and double lined, so no transparency and it has a fun strapped detail on the back so it looks great. Buy here.

Bare Cosmetics Luxury Trio Gift Box from BareBlue.ie – RRP €38

This luxury Irish made gift set contains 3 beautiful Irish made products including:

Bare Cosmetics x Bare Blue Shea Wonder Cream with Sweet Orange, Pink Graepfruit & Ylang Ylang – this multi-use cream is deeply nourishing and can be used as a hand cream, foot cream, or as a treatment for dry patches, scars and stretch marks.

Bare Cosmetics x Bare Blue Lemon Cream Hand & Body Was Bar – a great mood boosting soap bar with notes of lemongrass, lemon verbena and bergamot.

﻿Bare Blue x At Home In Paradise Coconut & Lime Candle – ﻿Handmade rapeseed and coconut wax candle with a fresh, citrusy tropical scent to get you through the winter months.

Buy here.

Beacon HealthCheck Voucher – RRP €630

A Beacon HealthCheck is the most comprehensive health check available in Ireland and is completed in their South Dublin clinic or our recently opened Beacon Limerick clinic, in just 2 to 4 hours with same day results. This gift comes beautifully presented in a stylish gift bag and gift card holder and can be posted directly to you or the person you are gifting.

The gift includes consultation; medical, family and allergy history; lifestyle analysis; addressing current health issues, concerns and/or symptoms; comprehensive blood analysis; full blood count, kidney & liver function tests, cholesterol, bone profile, thyroid function; physical examination; inclusive of blood pressure, BMI and body composition checks, hearing and vision testing, cardiovascular and respiratory evaluation, joint and muscle appraisal, central nervous system and abdominal exams. Some other items may be included. Where clinically indicated, further examinations including DEXA scans, electrocardiograms and chest x-rays can be carried out as part of your in-depth (or ‘meticulous’) Beacon HealthCheck. For more information, click here.

SCENT TO CALM & RELAX Complete Bliss Pod Mini Starter Pack – RRP €78

From NEOM Organics this is perfect for a small home office, the car, a modest bathroom, or a mini bedroom, the Wellbeing Pod Mini has been created to work in those SMALL SPACES where you need a wellbeing boost. Mini by name, mini by nature. Super compact size. There’s no need for water. You diffuse directly from the bottle of the essential oil blend. It has a USB charger and is also battery-powered so you can take it with you, wherever your wellbeing needs a boost! Including your car, pop it in your drinks holder for wellbeing on the commute. There are three settings let you dial up the intensity and deliver just the right amount of fragrance in minutes. Buy here

THE HEAD PLAN Productivity & Wellness Journal – RRP €35

Featuring a proven journaling method devised by a qualified Life & Wellness Coach, The Head Plan Productivity and Wellness Journal is guided throughout and is every goal-getters perfect companion. It’s the perfect way to tap into the clarity, motivation, focus, drive, and inspiration it takes to succeed. With ideal morning and evening ritual building pages, long and short-term goals pages to get clear on what you really want in six key areas to ensure balance, weekly planning pages to align actions, vision board pages to get visual on your dream life, daily pages to plan and get the most from your day while tracking your rituals, practicing gratitude and prioritising self-care, weekly reflection pages to grow and track your progress and generous blank space to encourage free journaling and so much more. Available at Arnotts – buy here

The Wellness Collection – RRP €34

Schedule some time for self care with the wellness collection, from the M&S apothecary range. Featuring five full size items and three deluxe minis, this set includes a restore votive candle, the calm hand wash and hand & body lotion, sleep bath salts and pillow mist, plus a hand cream and body wash from the meditate collection. Each product is blended with scented essential oils considered to have soothing and calming qualities, and presented in a stylish, reusable jute basket. Buy here

Fitbit Inspire 3 – RRP €99.95

This gift is perfect for the person looking to start their fitness journey. Fitbit Inspire offers a fun, easy-to-use tracker ideal for anyone who is beginning their health and wellness journey. It tracks your 24/7 activity, heart rate and sleep while giving you insight into managing stress and your readiness to exercise. With up to 10 days of battery life, it will always have you covered. The device also comes with a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium membership which delivers personalised insights and advanced guidance with access to 1000+ workouts and mindfulness sessions all in one place. Colours – Midnight Zen / Black, Lilac Bliss / Black, Morning Glow / Black. Available to purchase from participating stores and www.fitbit.com.

Happy shopping!