Girls night in? Check out 35 of our favourite girly films to watch with your girl gang
There is nothing we love better than a girly movie night. The throwbacks, the modern classics, the rom coms, the hilarious all-star casts – there’s just nothing better than chilling out with far too much microwave popcorn, our girls and an epic girly film.
Next time you’re having the gang over for movie night, don’t waste hours trying to come up with a film that everyone’s happy with – simply check out this list of our top 35 girly films that are guaranteed to break your heart and split your sides laughing every time – enjoy!
27 dresses
The Proposal
Notting Hill
Easy A
Set It Up
Isn’t It Romantic
Pretty Woman
13 Going on 30
Wild Child
Bridget Jones’ Diary
Clueless
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
The Kissing Booth
50 First Dates
Pitch Perfect
Crazy Rich Asians
Dirty Dancing
Stardust
A Cinderella Story
Sex and the City
She’s the Man
The Wedding Planner
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
Late Night
Moxie
Mean Girls
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Bridesmaids
10 Things I Hate About You
Burlesque
The Duff
Crazy Stupid Love
About Time
Maid in Manhattan
Mamma Mia