Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh reveals her third baby’s gender

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh is expecting her third baby with husband Justin Scott, after announcing her exciting pregnancy news this past December — and has now decided to reveal the gender.

Already a mum to six-year-old Bobby and four-year-old Cole, Kimberley is outnumbered by boys in every direction. It turns out that it’s going to stay that way too, as baby number three is going to be another bouncing boy!

Revealing the wonderful news exclusively to OK! Magazine, Kimberley said, “I’m really excited now. I’ve got to the point where I’d like to meet him. I’ve got two boys who look completely different, so I think, ‘How am I going to create another one that’s got their own vibe going on?’”

The expectant mum shared the news via a video shared by the publication, showing the 39-year-old singer shooting blue confetti out of a cannon, much to the delight of her two little sons.

“I always grew up with loads of girls, so I never imagined I’d be so outnumbered by boys. I always said I wanted a cheeky little boy and I made the mistake of telling my boys that, and Bobby always says, ‘Well, you wanted a cheeky little boy and now you’ve got two,’” Kimberley explained.

“Honestly, at this stage, and at the age I’m at, I just want a healthy baby. It’s just such a relief,” the singer said, when asked if she was hoping for a girl.

Going on to talk about her former band-mate, Sarah Harding and her heartbreaking battle with breast cancer, Kimberley said, “It’s been a really tough year and she’s honestly the most amazing woman.”

“I’m so happy with the reaction to the book and how much the fans came on board and downloaded her songs to give her a boost,” Kimberley said, referring to Sarah’s memoir Here Me Out, and her charity single Wear It Like A Crown.

“It does have that impact and we’ve always had the best fans in the world, and they’ve always come out when they’re needed – and they did this time. I know everybody wants to send her that love and I’m constantly trying to pass that back to her.”