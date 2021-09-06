Girls Aloud singers pen heartfelt tributes for bandmate Sarah Harding

Many stars have taken to social media to share their shock, love and heartfelt condolences after hearing the tragic news that Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding, has passed away at the age of 39 after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Announcing the heartbreaking news on Sunday afternoon, Sarah’s mum, Marie, posted a black and white photo of Sarah to her Instagram, with a caption which read, “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.”

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.”

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Since sharing this harrowing news tributes have been pouring in, honouring Sarah for the wonderful woman she was.

36-year-old Nadine Coyle, one of Sarah’s bandmates, shared a similar photo of Sarah to her own Instagram page, as she wrote, “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Another one of Sarah’s fellow Girls Aloud stars, Nicola Roberts posted a series of throwback photos featuring Sarah and herself over the years. In the heartfelt caption she wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.”

“Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart. There are so many things to say and at first it felt too personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.”

“Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you,” Nicola sweetly wrote.

Choreographer Arthur Gourounlian also shared a series of throwback snaps from Girls Aloud tours and concerts. “I have no words, I am broken-hearted. Rest in peace ma chère Sarah."

"Je t’aime toujours,” he lovingly wrote in the caption.

“Sarah [broken heart emoji] Thinking of your family and friends at this time. F**k cancer,” wrote Love Island host Laura Whitmore, alongside a sweet black and white photo of the two of them.

In August 2020, Sarah shared the shocking news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and that the disease had then spread to other parts of her body. Despite undergoing a mastectomy, receiving weekly chemo treatments and fighting as hard as she could, Sarah went on to reveal in March this year that she was now terminal, and the previous Christmas was most likely her last.

“Nothing is certain any more. I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is,” she confessed in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Our thoughts go out to Sarah’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.