Giovanna Fletcher pens adorable tribute to husband Tom Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher is celebrating her husband!

McFly singer Tom Fletcher, who has been married to Giovanna since 2012, is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, Giovanna has been taking to social media to share her love for her husband.

Earlier today, the former I’m A Celebrity winner took to her Instagram account to post a heartwarming snap of Tom posing with a smile, as the couple enjoyed a date night.

“Happy 39th birthday to the one I love to see smile,” Giovanna gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“@tomfletcher, you are relentlessly dedicated, talented and giving. We love every single bit of you. Even the annoying parts. LOVE YOU!!” she teased, referring to the couple’s three sons – Buzz (10), Buddy (8), and Max (5).

Giovanna concluded her caption by writing: “(I know this is a blurry pic, but it’s too cute) (Also… this guy just celebrated selling 10million books… 10 MILLION!) Xxxx.”

Following her beautiful tribute, many of Giovanna’s 2M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes to Tom.

“Happy birthday Tom! Hope you've had a fab day celebrating!!” one fan replied.

“Happy Birthday Tom you are brilliant, congratulations on your achievements,” another commented.

“The smile of genuine happiness! Happiest bday to the one who is such a huge inspiration for so many of us,” a third fan added.

Tom’s birthday comes just a few days after Giovanna announced her latest career venture. The podcaster confirmed last week that she will be taking on the lead role of Rachel in the stage production of The Girl on The Train, as it tours across the UK next year.

“Whether you’ve read the book and devoured it or snapped it up with good intentions and left it on your TBR pile, NOW is the time to come and see the story brought to life on stage,” the 39-year-old exclaimed, adding that she will be playing the role until April 5.