Gino’s Gelato celebrate new store opening by giving away FREE gelato!

To help the June Bank Holiday weekend taste that little bit sweeter, Gino’s Gelato is opening up their 30th store in Gorey, Co. Wexford!

That’s not all though — to celebrate they’re going to be giving away FREE gelato and a few €20 gift cards.

To mark the occasion of their new store’s opening, Gino’s Gelato in Gorey is going to be offering free gelato (one scoop per person) for 30 minutes, starting from 12 noon, each day across the Bank Holiday weekend (June 4th, 5th & 6th).

As well as free gelato in the new Gorey store, Gino’s will also have an in-store competition happening in all stores across the country for the month of June, where customers will be asked to tag @ginos_gelato on Instagram when they pick up a gelato, in order to be in with the chance of winning a €20 voucher each day!

Since the brand’s inception in 2008, Gino’s Gelato has grown to become one of the country’s most loved treats. 100% Irish owned, Gino’s was founded by second generation ice-cream men, Jonathan Kirwan and Anthony Murphy, and their number one priority was to always use the very best and freshest ingredients, keeping the gelato as authentic as possible to traditional methods.

Each year Gino’s uses more than 600,000 litres of Organic Irish milk supporting Irish farmers and ensuring the very best tasting gelato as a result!

This June, the pair are excited to launch their first Co. Wexford store in Gorey and the 30th store across the country. Gino’s Gelato now has stores in 10 counties (Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Galway, Cork, Waterford, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo & Wexford).

Despite the past two years under the difficult confines of a global pandemic, the pair plan to open 7 more new stores before the end of 2022. With this expansion Gino’s Gelato will add an additional 130 staff to their workforce in 2022 bringing total staff numbers to nearly 600 by the end of the year.

With an extensive menu including Gino’s famous gelato range, crêpes, milkshakes, waffles and more, a trip to Gino’s in Gorey will be a real treat! Favourites include the multi-award winning Pistachio Gelato, Mango Sorbet, Kinder Bueno and Bubblegum.