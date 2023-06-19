Ginny & Georgia’s Brianne Howey announces birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Brianne Howey and her husband Matt Ziering as they have welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Brianne is best known for playing the role of Georgia Miller in the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.

The actress announced her little one had arrived by sharing a sweet snap to her 3.4M Instagram followers of her in a hospital bed, smiling from ear to ear as she cradled her newborn.

Credit: Brianne Howey Instagram

Brianne captioned the adorable photo, “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love”.

Brianne is yet to share the sex or name of her baby to the public.

Many fans of Brianne’s headed to the comments to congratulate her and Matt on the birth of their first child.

One fan wrote, “Wow your pregnancy flew by!! congratulations bri”.

Credit: Brianne Howey Instagram

“Would expect nothing less than you looking perfect right after childbirth! Congratulations to everyone’s fave Netflix mom!”, said a second fan.

Howey’s Ginny & Georgia co-stars also congratulated her in the comments with Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter Ginny in the show, penning, “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS”.

Sara Waisglass, who plays Max wrote, “Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!”.

Credit: Brianne Howey Instagram

“Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!”, added Diesel La Torraca, Brianne’s on-screen son.

The 34-year-old confirmed she was pregnant back in March by sharing a snap of herself with her blossoming baby bump on display in a form fitting dress.

She sweetly captioned the post, “@boss show with my forever +1. Thanks for having us”.

Brianne and Matt tied the knot in California in July 2021 after having to push back their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions.