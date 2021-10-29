Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik have reportedly split following family feud

Apparently ZiGi is no more, as multiple sources close to the Hadid family have confirmed the news that 26-year-old Gigi and 28-year-old Zayn are no longer together.

“They are not together right now,” a Hadid family friend confirmed to People who were first to report the news on Thursday evening.

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” the insider added.

The news comes just days after it was reported that Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda were involved in a family dispute, as unnamed sources reported to TMZ that the Real Housewives star was considering filing a police report against Malik for striking her.

Zayn “adamantly” denied these “false allegations” in a statement to TMZ.

instagram.com/gigihadid

He then went on to reference the altercation between himself and Yolanda in a Twitter statement posted on Thursday. “As you all know I am a private person and very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Continuing, he explained, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, commenting on the situation, Gigi’s rep released a statement which read, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Zayn have been involved in an on-again off-again relationship since 2015, but made their relationship official again on Valentine’s Day in 2020, when Gigi shared a sweet photo of Zayn to celebrate the day.

Just two months later the supermodel announced the news that she and Zayn were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed the birth of their daughter, sweetly named Khai, in September 2020.