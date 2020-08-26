Gigi Hadid shares first photos of baby bump ahead of due date

A heavily pregnant Gigi Hadid just shared the first photos of her baby bump on Instagram and we are in awe.

The 25-year-old model posted a series of black-and-white photographs of herself looking like a radiant pregnant goddess. The mum-to-be is currently eight months pregnant for the first time, with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik.

Gigi has been keeping her pregnancy quiet from the public from the beginning, which is why these gorgeous images came as such a surprise. “Growin an angel :)” the caption under the first post read.

In the images Gigi is wearing white, sheer dresses, showing off her growing baby bump. “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” she wrote under another pregnancy post.

Gigi expressed how she felt about being pregnant during a pandemic, and why she hasn’t been more forthcoming about her pregnancy journey on social media, through an Instagram Live back in July. “Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she explained.

“That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and it’s still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

According to Elle, Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn arrived in New York City last week, where they plan on spending the rest of their time before the birth of their first child.