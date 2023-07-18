Gigi Hadid released after being ‘arrested’ for cannabis possession

It has been reported that Gigi Hadid has been released after being arrested for cannabis possession.

It is believed that the 28-year-old supermodel was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands last Monday (July 10) with a friend, when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport.

According to local publication Cayman Marl Road, Gigi and her friend arrived on a private plane, but were later stopped when custom officials allegedly discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

According to reports, the pair were subsequently arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja”. It was also alleged that the pair were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, and later released on bail.

On Wednesday (July 12), Gigi and her friend allegedly appeared in court and were charged with the offence. The two of them pleaded guilty and both of them were fined $1,000 each, according to local reports.

Now, a few days on from local speculation, a representative for Gigi has confirmed that she travelled to the Cayman Islands with cannabis in her luggage.

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

"Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," the supermodel’s rep stated to publication E! News.

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” the rep continued, reiterating that Gigi has not faced any charges.

The news comes just a few days after the Victoria’s Secret star chose to share a few holiday snaps with her 78.8M Instagram followers.

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

The mum-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with her former partner Zayn Malik, teased her fans with some beach bikini images last week, as well as an underwater photo.

“mornin!” Gigi exclaimed in her caption at the time, with a dragon emoji in reference to her hip tattoo.