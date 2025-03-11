Gigi Hadid details co-parenting relationship with her ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has been reflecting on her relationship with her daughter.

The model is a mum to her four-year-old daughter Khai, whom she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The pair, who previously dated for six years, continue to keep Khai’s identity private.

Now, Gigi has taken the rare opportunity to open up about her daughter, as well as her co-parenting relationship with Zayn.

In an interview with Vogue, the 29-year-old detailed how the proud parents are very organised with their custody time.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs,” she explained, adding that their co-parenting relationship is filled with “love, and a feeling of camaraderie."

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything. And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-­parents, but what we’ve been through together,” she continued.

Gigi then went on to express her frustrations with avoiding paparazzi cameras when she is with Khai.

“We didn’t grow up walking out of our house thinking, 'What angle could someone be watching me from?' And that’s not something I want to be part of her train of thought,” the influencer insisted.

Referring to her social media presence, Gigi noted further: “I don’t think it would be fully genuine to post nothing of Khai, but I also don’t want to put anything up that would take away from her privacy and her peace.”

Gigi concluded her thoughts on motherhood by adding: “We grow together. You wake up and do your best and you realize it is enough, and there’s a beauty in not necessarily knowing exactly how that’s going to go. I think that’s a huge lesson that I needed. And probably one of the reasons that Khai came to me.”