Gig Guide: there are some brilliant concerts on in Dublin this week

Genuinely, there is nothing better than a good gig.

A few drinks, all your mates, and brilliant live music – pure heaven in our book.

Anyway, with that in mind, we've decided to keep you lovely ladies in the know, with a new gig guide each week.

Without further adieu, here are the concerts on across the country this week (and weekend, naturally!)

Paul Weller, The Olympia, Tuesday 13th February.

2017, marks the 40th anniversary of Paul Weller’s first album, “In The City”, which he released with The Jam in May 1977. For most artists such a landmark would be greeted with extensive retrospective celebrations: lavish reissues and all that jazz. But Paul Weller is not like most artists, instead releasing a new studio album, because releasing new albums is what Paul Weller does. Always moving forwards, almost clinically averse to nostalgia or checking his progress in the rear-view mirror.

And so, continuing his never-ending creative peak, Paul Weller releases his eagerly awaited 13th studio album “A Kind Revolution”, out now on Parlophone Records.

There are still a few tickets left for this gig, but act fast.

Jake Bugg, Whelans, Thursday 15th February.

Following the release of Jake Bugg stunning new album ‘Hearts That Strain’, he announced a acoustic show at Whelans on Thursday, 15th February. Tickets are actually sold out, HOWEVER, there are still some available on seat wave if you fancy it!

Wild Beasts, The Olympia, Thursday 15th February.

'Wild Beasts are coming to an end. Our hearts and minds have been devoted to the band since we were teenagers. We've created something quite of our own and built a body of work which we stand by as heartfelt and true. The four of us have decided for our own reasons and in our own ways that it is now time to leave this orbit,' reads a statement from the band, regarding their split.

HOWEVER, in a final goodbye, the band are doing a handful of farewell shows, one of which is in Dublin this week. Do not miss this one!

Smokie, Vicar Street, Sunday 18th February.

Serious throwback here, but you'd be surprised how many Smokie songs you actually know (and, you'll impress you ma if you attend no doubt!)

Singing 'Alice, Alice, who the F**CK is ALICE' at the top of your lungs in Vicar Street? Sure what else would you be doing of a Sunday.