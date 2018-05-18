Giant ‘NO’ sign removed from the side of Ben Bulben Mountain

Yesterday, a group of No voters took to the side of the Ben Bulben mountain in county Sligo to erect a political statement on the mountain crag.

The group called Sligo for Life, consisting of men 'of all ages', along with women 'making tea and sandwiches' sought to make a statement about the upcoming referendum.

As the sun rose this morning, locals noticed that the sign had been dismantled.

#benbulben Gone. Would it be a bit much to report them for littering pic.twitter.com/3HdpeOHlNM — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) May 18, 2018

The lettering had been broken up and scattered rather than being taken down properly.

It is unclear who is officially responsible for the removal of the slogan, however those who put it up say it was 'vandalised.'

Sligo County Council received numerous complaints from the public regarding the statement.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service also called for its removal.

Anti-abortion campaigners in #Sligo say their sign on Ben Bulben was ‘vandalised’ and removed from the mountain last night. They told @OceanFmIreland last night that their had been threats from the public to do this pic.twitter.com/uHphZySqzU — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) May 18, 2018

The instalment of the 'NO' lettering also led to public outrage.

Yesterday, a member of the group told OceanFM that the sign was 'a cry from the mountains to save Ireland’s babies because no one is listening.'

He also told the station that 55 million abortions occur in Ireland each year. We have yet to find data to support this claim.