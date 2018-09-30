Gisele reveals Tom Brady’s adorable pre-game ritual with his daughter

Tom Brady’s daughter is a total daddy's girl and we love it!

Little Vivian couldn’t be prouder of her father, the quarterback for the NFL Patriots.

Last year, he led the New England team to victory in the biggest US football showdown of all time – the 2017 Superbowl.

And this year, she has no doubt that her dad will do it all again as she cheers him on from the sidelines.

Her mum, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, shared the sweetest photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram.

Dressed in his football uniform, the father takes a knee to be at eye-level with his little girl.

The two are smiling at each other, head-to-head, as she passes on some good luck vibes to her dad.

“When they say little girls own their daddies. It’s true!!” her mum captioned the picture.

“We are all cheering for you my love , have fun!”

Vivian looks adorable in her pink My Little Pony dress, and long blonde hair, which she definitely gets from her mum.

But her smile is identical to her father’s, showing off all her pearly whites in the moment of pure happiness.

Gisele and Tom also share a son named Benjamin that loves attending as many of his daddy’s games as he can.

Moments like these are a great way of keeping Tom focused on what really matters at the end of the day.

Win or lose, he will always have his loving family to come home to.

And how cute are Tom and Vivian together! #fatherdaughtergoals