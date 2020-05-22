Get the tissues ready! Queer Eye returns to Netflix next month

Queer Eye returns to Netflix next month and we're already sobbing over the trailer. The Fab 5 are heading to the City of Brotherly Love to transform 10 new heroes.

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown meet people from all walks of live this season and it is set to be the most emotional series to date.

It’s been fifteen years since the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionized reality television.

The new Netflix series and is going global, introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspective and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine),Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). This season the Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

The Fab Five forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy creator David Collins (Scout Productions) serves as executive producer for the new series, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg also serves as an executive producer in association with ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye airs on June 5.

Watch the trailer below: