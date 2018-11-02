Get the popcorn ready: Here’s the release date for Frozen 2

After much anticipation, the Frozen 2 release date has finally been announced.

Surprisingly, it has been nearly five whole years since the first film came out.

But the movie is as relevant as ever. There were a ridiculous amount of Elsa and Anna costumes this Halloween.

Well, now the Disney sequel will be in theatres on November 22, 2019, which is just over a year away.

Previously, there were rumours of its release on November 29, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the date has been scheduled for a week earlier.

It is easy to see why the original film was such a box office hit.

The musical has won multiple awards including a Golden Globe, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA for Best Animated Feature Film.

It was also the highest grossing animated film of all time, making over one billion euros.

While the sequel's plot is still unknown, we know the main cast will be returning for the animated film.

And since it's taking so long for them to finish filming, we know it's going to be amazing!