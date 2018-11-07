Hailey Baldwin’s PrettyLittleThing launch party look SPARKLES

If you haven't yet seen Hailey Baldwin's collection for PrettyLittleThing, you must be wearing sunglasses, because that sh*t is sparking.

PrettyLittleThing just dropped their most out-there collection to date, and model-of-the-moment Hailey is taking her rightful place as the face of the line.

From full on sequin sets to delicate diamante chokers and elegant but sparking pant suits, the collection is perfect for party season.

Hailey took to the red carpet at the launch of the collaboration, and of course she was rocking some stunning pieces from the collection.

The model, who is known for her laid-back, off duty model style by day and high glamour looks by night, turned it up a notch in a shimmering two piece.

Nailing one of the season's key trends, Hailey made the most of the movement of sequins by donning a pair of wide legged trousers for the event.

Silver tie waist jacket €42.00, Silver high waisted wide leg trousers €35.00

She also added the matching suit jacket, tieing the jacket at the waist to cut a striking silhouette.

We would probably opt for a streamlined white bralette under the jacket, but Hailey went bold and bare, showcasing her décolletage.

We're SHOOK over the collection – have you checked it out yet?