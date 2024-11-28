Get stuffed with Domino’s Garlic & Herb stuffing – the ultimate festive twist!

Domino’s is bringing a different festive cheer to Christmas dinner tables this year, as the nation’s best-loved pizza company announces the launch of its first-ever Garlic & Herb Stuffing.

Inspired by the much-loved flavours of the iconic Garlic & Herb Dip, Domino’s stuffing is packed full of garlicky goodness pizza fans know and love. Ready to take pride of place at dinner tables this year, the Garlic & Herb Stuffing will be available just in time for a festive feast.

The pizza delivery experts launched the stuffing with ballsy content featuring Drag Queen, Ella Vaday. Famous for her Snatch Game-winning impersonation of iconic chef Nigella Lawson in Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Ella donned her cardi and cooked up ‘Doh-meh-nooooos’ latest product in true Nigella style. Never one to flake on a great content opportunity, Ella whipped the stuffing into shape like a pro, showing us how to make the perfect stuffing with a quick, but certainly memorable tutorial.

Ella, just like the team at Domino’s, considers Christmas her favourite time of the year. However, she did admit that “Christmas isn’t Christmas without a good stuffing”, and that the Garlic & Herb Stuffing is ideal to make “your dish dazzle”. Keeping to her character’s seductive manner, she can be seen dipping the stuffing into a Garlic & Herb Dip – only for those “feeling extra naughty”.

With Garlic & Herb being a fan favourite, Domino’s has combined the two into this dish to launch the limited-edition treat. It’s the perfect gift to festive feasters, with a subtle garlicky twist for this year’s dinner table!

Ella Vaday, Domino’s Chief Stuffer said: “This year, I decided to stuff tradition and add some flare to my Christmas meal, and I was delighted to cook up a storm with Doh-mee-nooos, darling. We all know Christmas cooking can be stressful (not that I would know), but the Domino’s Garlic & Herb Stuffing brings maximum flavour with minimum effort – I can’t wait to dig in!”

Eoin Corrigan, Domino’s spokesperson, said: “We know how much our customers love our Garlic & Herb Dip, and we wanted our fans to be able to enjoy those flavours even on Christmas Day. We don’t expect everyone to swap their turkey for a pizza on the 25th December, but our stuffing is here and ready to fit seamlessly into festive feasts.”

To get the limited-edition stuffing, head to www.getstuffed-dominos.com between [Tuesday 26th November and Tuesday 1st December], but you’ll have to be quick as stock is limited.